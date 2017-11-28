Pressure cooker

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Jeff Klein, IDC get squeezed on all sides

Leaders of the mainline State Senate Democrats held a conference call Tuesday morning to take the pulse of their members, the day after a surprise appeal for unity by the leaders of the New York Democratic Party, aka Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

But the person whose blood pressure should be checked is Jeff Klein, the leader of the eight-member Independent Democratic Conference.

Klein has aligned himself with state Republicans who hold a 32-seat majority in the chamber. But the GOP only has that majority by one vote because of the ever-transactional Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn, who is quite clear that he will side with whoever offers the best deal. Right now, that’s Republicans.

The unity plea, which mainline leader Andrea Stewart Cousins readily agreed to on Monday, offers Klein a co-leadership spot. State party leaders say the plan is for Cuomo to call special elections in April — after the state budget is finalized — to replace Sen. George Latimer, who won the Westchester County executive post, and Sen. Ruben Diaz Sr., who won a seat on the New York City Council.

If Democrats retain those two Senate seats, they then need to persuade Felder to return to hit the magic number of 32 that gives them the gavel.

But it’s not that simple.

The Working Families Party, which launched a #NoTrumpDemocrats campaign a few weeks ago against the IDC, put out a statement Tuesday afternoon demanding that the reconciliation take place at the start of the 2018 legislative session. Otherwise, the party will launch its campaign to take out the IDC members in the fall primaries.

And why would the State Senate GOP, led by John Flanagan, want to share some of the budget goodies with Klein in the winter, knowing he will take off in the spring and join Democrats? Klein is concerned he could get kicked to the side by the GOP in the budget talks.

And what if Democrats and progressives, for all their muscle-flexing, fail to take back the chamber in November? Klein would look like a fool.

There is concern among the mainline Democrats, too. What does Cuomo really want? Faced with declining revenues, it’s certainly easier for him to get the budget deal he wants (no hike in taxes) with the GOP in control. And is he really willing to make a deal that causes Felder to switch seats in the spring so that some progressive legislation can pass while the Democrats have the gavel?

Klein bought himself some time by saying he wanted a deal on policy issues first, including controversial social issues like GENDA, a gender equity bill that he knows Felder won’t support.

What Klein told Gannett’s Albany bureau on Tuesday seemed to dismiss the kumbaya invitation: “The letter is heavy on politics and very light on policy.”

But the suspense is giving everyone in state politics a dizzy spell.

Rita Ciolli