Daily Point

High turnout, high hopes

Is there an upset in the making on Long Island this primary day?

The early turnout is extremely high in the 18th Assembly District, where veteran Earlene Hooper faces a strong challenge from Taylor Raynor. By 3 p.m. Thursday, the votes cast in many precincts already exceed the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 primary, when Hooper defeated Carmen Pineyro of Freeport.

At the polling location in Coes Neck Park in Baldwin, for example, turnout has already more than doubled. In 2016, there were a total of 81 votes cast, but by 3 p.m. there were 175 ballots cast, according to Nassau County Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs.

Baldwin is considered Raynor territory as is Uniondale, where she grew up. At the California Avenue School precinct in Uniondale, there were 111 total votes two years ago, but 160 already by mid-afternoon; and 192 people already voted at the Uniondale Senior Center location, compared with 105 total in 2016.

Jacobs said a strong Democratic ground operation for Raynor was paying dividends and a large turnout favored the challenger. In 2016, a low turnout resulted in a total of 3,789 votes cast, with Hooper, the mercurial deputy speaker of the State Assembly, winning a 60 percent share.

The strong get-out-the-vote operation underway for Raynor by the Nassau Democrats includes the distribution of flyers near polling places that tout the county organization’s support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo; his running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul; and Letitia James for attorney general. With James trying to head off a strong suburban challenge by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of the Hudson Valley, a very large turnout in south and central Nassau could make a difference.

Rita Ciolli

In New York City, however, it was grass roots groups like Indivisible, No IDC NY, and True Blue NY that were using social media to get out their message by pushing photo spreads of candidates challenging the incumbent Democrats who work with Republicans in Albany.

“Vote Progressive,” said the No IDC NY spread, posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

No IDC NY is a coalition turned campaign committee that was formed by activists protesting the Independent Democratic Conference, and which has raised more than $200,000. But online, its rallying cry went beyond the eight State Senate candidates to support gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon, her running mate Jumaane Williams, and Zephyr Teachout for attorney general. And at the bottom of its spread, with no photo, the No IDC NY ad also included senate candidate Blake Morris — who is running against Simcha Felder, the turncoat Democrat whose one vote, even without the IDC, gives Republicans the gavel.

Randi Marshall