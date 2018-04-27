Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Remember to sign up here if this newsletter was forwarded to you and email us feedback to thepoint@newsday.com.

Daily Point

Lauding our region

A room full of supportive voices advocating for public transit, clean energy, transit-oriented development and greater density in housing might seem rare.

But at least for one day, this progressive cult gathered Friday in one spot in the middle of Manhattan at the Regional Plan Association’s annual assembly.

There was New York City Transit President Andy Byford, with grand ideas of how to modernize the subway system. A new “corporate plan” to reform NYC Transit apparently is coming next month.

There was New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy with full-throated support of the Gateway Program, the effort to build a train tunnel under the Hudson River.

RPA chairman Scott Rechler, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member, criticized the MTA for its failings, particularly capital projects that are over budget and not on time. The push for congestion pricing will continue, he promised, committing an additional $100,000 from the RPA to the Fix NYC Transit public campaign.

It was a rare moment without NIMBYs and the trench warfare between mayor and governor. Indeed, Byford noted that he’s asked whether he’s on the side of Mayor Bill de Blasio or Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. His answer? “I’m on the customers’ team, the riders’ team.”

But while the hundreds of RPA attendees sat at the Grand Hyatt, de Blasio was saying on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” that he’d be “very cautious” about providing more city funds to the MTA, even for a half-priced MetroCard for needy residents.

Come lunchtime, keynote speaker Hillary Clinton tried to bridge the gap, applauding both de Blasio’s effort to give every city child free pre-K, and Cuomo’s Excelsior Scholarship Program for college students.

Clinton, who said she had looked forward to the RPA’s fourth regional plan “the way some people look forward to the next Marvel movie,” criticized the federal tax plan as a “direct attack on this region,” and said the Trump administration should stop using Gateway to “settle petty political scores.”

Clinton even gave a nod to Long Island, calling the East Side Access effort to link the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal “historic.” But she critiqued its cost, saying, “We need to motivate a performance-based approach to delivering on our infrastructure needs.”

Randi F. Marshall