A tale of two meetings

As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo met with President Donald Trump over lunch Wednesday in the hopes of getting Trump’s buy-in on the Gateway Tunnel, what might be most notable is who wasn’t in the room.

In September, when Cuomo went to Washington to meet with Trump about Gateway, the room was filled with New York and New Jersey politicians, including former Gov. Chris Christie, Rep. Peter King, and Sens. Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker.

This time, sources told The Point, no one from the New York and New Jersey House or Senate delegations was included.

Sources said King didn’t even know about the meeting until reading about it online on Tuesday. Schumer, meanwhile, apparently was aware of the meeting, but wasn’t among its participants. King and Schumer have both played significant roles in trying to push forward the Gateway project, which would replace the century-old decrepit rail tunnels connecting New Jersey to New York, and the crucial Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River.

In a phone conversation Wednesday with The Point, King noted that Rep. Nita Lowey, who represents the Hudson Valley, should be an important player, too, as she’s likely the next chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

“I hope the governor gets results from the meeting, but I think as we go forward it’s important to have it be bipartisan, and also to make sure that Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Lowey are involved,” King said. “I’m willing to work in the future the way I have in the past . . . It really is going to take a full-court press.”

That likely means that Wednesday’s man-to-man strategy — no matter what the outcome — is just a small step in what will be a long game to get Gateway done.

Randi F. Marshall