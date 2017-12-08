Happy Friday from The Point! Did someone forward you this newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

A polite, collegial meeting . . . of the Port Authority?

Long an event that often served up fights between two states, the board meeting of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was held Thursday — and it was downright cordial.

With New Jersey appointee Kevin O’Toole heading the board as chairman and New York’s Rick Cotton as executive director, recent months seem to have ushered in a new era. Given the number of enormous projects at stake, the cooperation couldn’t come at a better time.

The “old” Port Authority was tarred by the Bridgegate scandal, and, later, clashes between John Degnan as chairman and Pat Foye as executive director. But today’s authority is a place where projects are moving along and O’Toole and Cotton display mutual admiration.

“To you, Rick . . . what you have done in five months here has restored the trust of all of us in both states,” O’Toole said at Thursday’s meeting. “You, my friend, are the most extraordinary public servant I have ever worked with in 30 years.”

Cotton in turn applauded O’Toole. “I would just like to return the compliment,” Cotton said. “We have formed an excellent partnership. I have been impressed by your leadership.”

O’Toole, a former state senator, was appointed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appointed Cotton, who had served as Cuomo’s special counsel for interagency initiatives.

“The shadows that you saw in the past have disappeared,” O’Toole, a Republican, said Thursday. “Better days are ahead.”

But hanging over the proceedings was a significant unknown. The future of the Port Authority depends in part on what Phil Murphy, a New Jersey Democrat, does after he becomes governor Jan. 16.

In his campaign, Murphy expressed support for the Gateway project to build a rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey, but said New Jersey must fight harder for itself at the authority. Will Murphy staff the authority with loyalists, as Christie did? Will the animosity between the states return, especially if Murphy and Cuomo don’t see eye to eye?

