TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon
Opinion

Puzzling Long Island

Print

Welcome to The Point! This will be the last newsletter until Tuesday. We leave you with a crossword puzzle to challenge you over the holiday weekend that covers some some of the region’s highlights -- and lowlights. Point readers get first look at the crossword before it appears in our print edition tomorrow (you’re welcome for the extra day). Enjoy the weekend!

Sharpen Your Pencil Points

Long Island, a puzzle

Test your LI smarts with a crossword puzzle by Michael Dobie, exclusive to Point readers before being printed in Friday’s paper. Click here to solve the crossword.

Columns

The Trump administration has moved to end a Filler: No ‘animals’ could match this savagery
President Donald Trump arrives at Long Island MacArthur Filler: Trump, Clinton, Nixon all head to LI
President Donald Trump brings his message on immigration Young: Trump’s critics miss the point
An Uber driverless car waits in traffic during Dobie: Driverless-car ripple effects
People line up on Monday to bet in O’Reilly: NY looks to the rackets for revenue
Palestinians in Gaza protest on Monday near the Raviv: Israel trips and falls into twin traps