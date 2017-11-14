Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you this newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point Count on this Today is the final day for the return of non-military absentee ballots, and those uncounted votes could possibly change the outcome of two races Democrats appear to have won on election night. The Point has obtained the latest tally in races the Suffolk County Board of Elections, in its graceful phrasing, calls “Offices with a Mathematical Chance of Uncounted Paper Changing the Outcome.” The party nominations and contest for sheriff had more twists than an Agatha Christie mystery, and the outcome could provide just one more. Democrat Errol Toulon Jr. is leading Republican Larry Zacarse by 1,354 machine votes. The absentees outstanding seem to favor Toulon, but it’s hard to tell whether Democrats frustrated with the district attorney scandal went for Zacarese, especially after the federal indictment of Tom Spota. And in an ordinary year, Republican and Conservative Party votes might reliably be chalked up to Zacarese. But there could be lingering resentment against him for defeating Phil Boyle in the Republican primary, a nomination engineered by the Conservatives. There are just too many wild cards to read these tea leaves, so to speak. The only other outcome that could change is in the 8th district, where Legis. William Lindsay III, namesake of the legislature’s former presiding officer, is up by only 243 votes. Lindsay won his father’s seat four years ago, two months after his father died. But this year, the GOP pressed hard in the district for Anthony A. Piccirillo. There are enough votes by registered GOP and Conservatives to tilt the race to Piccirillo if those voters stayed faithful. Still, it’s unclear how the dynamics in the sheriff’s race might have influenced the Lindsay contest. The counting, and let’s not forget the contesting, of Suffolk’s absentee and affidavit ballots is likely to begin on Friday. Rita Ciolli

Talking Point Zeldin’s zeisty over SALT In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday morning and in an email exchange with The Point Tuesday afternoon, Lee Zeldin sounded more of an alarm that the tax bill negotiations may provide an outcome unacceptable for Long Islanders. Zeldin is a favorite of the Congressional conservative leadership, a rare blue-state Republican who mostly agrees with southerners and westerners on policy and principles. But the Shirley Republican has taken a stand against the elimination or capping of deductions for state and local property taxes in the proposed bill, and is a “no” vote on the House plan that currently eliminates the sales and income tax deductions and caps the one for property taxes at $10,000. On MSNBC, Zeldin said: “What I’m seeing the fight for is to maintain a $10,000 property tax deduction coming out of conference, not to be fighting for a further protection of just hard working, middle-income, Long Islanders and New Yorkers.” He considers that a weak starting point because the Senate bill eliminates all such deductions. Zeldin’s worry is that if the House bill passes as written on Thursday, then the negotiations will be between an extreme limiting of these deductions and their elimination. Maintaining what is known as SALT is an outcome that is likely to fall off the table. In the end, the final tax bill may never pass Congress. But if it does, many Long Islanders will likely pay more to the IRS, and Zeldin could pay the political price as the idea that having a Republican in the House majority looking out for them dies. Lane Filler

