Gershon-Zeldin 2.0?

Perry Gershon, who lost his congressional challenge to Rep. Lee Zeldin in November, is taking December mostly off and doing some vacationing and scuba diving. But in a conversation with The Point at his East Hampton home, Gershon said he is “fully committed to staying involved in New York 1,” which he thinks is “a winnable district for Democrats.”

Definitively, he said he’s not interested in county, state or local races here. That would indicate Gershon is thinking about a rematch.

Sitting in a red turtleneck and slacks after a quick tour of his well-manicured yard, including bubbling waterworks, Gershon on Thursday revisited some decisions from the campaign. He said he should have pursued the Independence Party ballot line, which Zeldin used to claim a little more than 1 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. (The county is still counting absentee ballots by hand.)

The Independence line alone wouldn’t have been enough to float Gershon, who lost by around 6 percent, as per the unofficial results. But Gershon said it would have helped when Zeldin described him as far left, and he regrets not trying to find ways to keep the Independence Party’s decision-making option open until the Democratic primary winner was determined.

The East Hampton Democrat said he had a good conversation with Frank MacKay, Independence Party chair, in conjunction with a radio interview just before the election, and that he now has a better understanding of what it takes to get the party’s consideration.

He also thinks that to win in the district, a Democrat would likely need to reach out beyond the base with nonpartisan issues — opioids, veterans affairs. His strategy was focused on energizing the Democratic base and turning out 115,000 voters. He ended up getting a bit more, but turnout for Zeldin was even stronger. Internal polls suggested that things changed after the hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Gershon said. Republicans in the district became more energized to vote.

He also wishes he’d focused more on the potent state and local tax issue — it polled well for him, but was difficult to condense into a sound bite, and he didn’t focus on it. Meanwhile, successful Democratic challengers in California and Virginia hammered away at it.

Well, there’s always next cycle.

Mark Chiusano