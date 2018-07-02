Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe.

When good news is really bad news

Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman and his staff were celebrating Monday afternoon.

Schnirman, in his first year in office, delivered on two campaign promises: Nassau’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report was released on time for the first time in seven years, and the report ended the much-criticized practice of reporting information that included borrowed money as revenue.

That’s how Schnirman’s predecessor, George Maragos, magically turned huge deficits into budget surpluses.

The numbers Maragos highlighted in any given year seemed to depend on how he was getting along with other county Republicans at the time. But when Maragos would count borrowing as revenue, it never failed to drive some members of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the state control board overseeing Nassau’s finances, batty.

Said NIFA board member Chris Wright of Schnirman’s change, “That’s a major step forward, because diagnosing a problem has to be a precursor to finding a cure.”

So the good news is that the county’s financial numbers will be released in a way that makes sense. The bad news is the numbers themselves.

The county ran a $122 million deficit last year, depleted the rainy-day fund by $68 million, and had an unassigned fund balance, meaning cash on hand that it’s not yet obligated to pay out, of negative $68.8 million at the end of 2017. And the total debt of the county, including borrowing and the buildup of unpaid property tax refunds, has passed $4 billion.

The celebration itself was tame. Once the report was posted and a news conference held, Schnirman and his crew got together for lunch at Wild Fig in Garden City.

