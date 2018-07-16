Good afternoon and welcome to The Point as we ponder the consequences of that hellish press conference in Helsinki. Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

About face

Marian Tinari, wife of the Suffolk Conservative Party leader, may be backing out of deal with Democratic Party chair Rich Schaffer to run for county surrogate judge this fall, The Point has learned. Tinari’s nervousness comes after Republican lawyer Tara Scully filed nominating petitions to challenge Tinari on the Democratic line. Her last-minute challenge would put Schaffer in the awkward position of whipping votes in a Democratic primary for a registered Conservative or risk losing his line to a Republican.

On Monday afternoon, County Executive Steve Bellone escalated the intraparty fight with Schaffer by endorsing Scully. “I want to support someone who has the courage to step up and promise to reform the judicial selection process. Tara Scully is promising to commit to best practices as surrogate and not have the office used as patronage by any political party,” Bellone said.

After determining that the signatures Scully collected from enrolled Democrats are likely to withstand legal scrutiny, Shaffer has tried to rework his deal with the Conservatives, according to Suffolk political sources. It’s possible Shaffer would offer Tinari Democratic Party support for one of the three State Supreme Court judgeships open this year. The deadline for Tinari to decline the Democratic line for surrogate judge is the close of business today but she could fulfill that requirement by mailing in her refusal in a letter postmarked Monday.

Schaffer is under pressure to substitute a registered Democrat instead of the petitions that were circulated by the Democratic organization. He would have until Friday to name a new candidate.

Scully filed petitions to run on the GOP line as well but is likely to avoid a primary in that party because the nominee the party chose, Damon Hagen, a Southold Town attorney, declined the nomination. Suffolk Republican leader John Jay LaValle also would have to decide by Friday whether to substitute Scully or someone else on the line.

Rita Ciolli