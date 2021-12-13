The Point: Reality bites

During the sentencing of Rob Walker on his corruption conviction, a U.S. attorney said the former deputy Nassau County executive "crossed a line between politics and criminality, a line that frankly on Long Island is often blurry." With all due respect, the line is clear, but Long Island politicians cross it so often it can be hard to see.
In the space of one week, CNN hired Chris Wallace and fired Chris Cuomo — one a straight shooter, the other only claiming to be.
Former President Donald Trump called a rally in Orlando a "great event" with a "great crowd." Which it was, assuming you ignored the completely empty seats in the upper level of the arena.
Asked about a possible 2024 presidential run, former Vice President Mike Pence said he and his family would discuss it and pray "and we’ll go where we’re called." We can save Pence some time and meditation: No one in the Republican Party is calling on him to run.
Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth says people, not the platform, are responsible for spreading vaccine misinformation. Can you hear the echo of the NRA?
He was a daydream believer who caught the last train to Clarksville and was too busy singing to put anybody down. RIP, Mike Nesmith.