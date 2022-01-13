TODAY'S PAPER
The Point: Rodney Harrison's pension planning

Outgoing NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison speaks

Outgoing NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison speaks in Hauppauge on Dec. 14, 2021, after being nominated the next Suffolk police commissioner.

By Mark Chiusano
In a time-honored tradition, newly sworn-in Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison’s $220,000 annual salary will not be his only source of income as he takes the reins. The longtime NYPD officer and leader will also be collecting $161,493.45 a year for his retirement allowance, according to Nicole Giambarrese of the NYC Police Pension Fund.

Public retirees in New York who are under 65, want to receive their full pension benefit, and expect to earn more than $35,000 a year through public employment have to apply for what’s called a Section 211 waiver, which Harrison did in recent weeks.

The state Department of Civil Service’s website notes that these waivers "play an important role in New York State's workforce management needs, particularly in law enforcement." In fact, the "overwhelming majority of Section 211 waivers are granted to retired law enforcement personnel," which the agency attributes to the "need for highly trained security personnel, particularly in the post 9/11 environment, and the abundant supply of retired law enforcement personnel."

Harrison’s pension is effective Jan. 31 and subject to certification by NYC’s chief actuary, and the exact figure could change a bit, according to the pension fund. It is reduced if he elects a post-retirement survivor benefit. Also, city pensions in general are subject to cost of living adjustments, which Harrison would be eligible to receive after 10 years of retirement.

He’ll hardly be the first among Long Island police brass to navigate the waiver requirements and add a salary to a pension. Other Suffolk police officials used this waiver to receive their outside pensions in the past, notes county spokesman Derek Poppe.

By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

