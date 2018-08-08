Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove)

(1) The press is not “the enemy of the people.” Quite the contrary, a “free press”, guided by ethics and standards is essential to our democracy.

Unfortunately, the press today is under attack by the president, while at the same time they are also under extreme economic pressure. Additionally, some bloggers and social media writers who have never been formerly educated in journalism and are not guided by any journalistic standards or ethics, often receive widespread attention despite inaccuracies, misreporting, outright falsehoods, and poor quality.

We need reporters to investigate, expose and report on every aspect of government and its elected officials so the public is aware of what is happening in their country, state, town and communities.

We need the press to do its job and to maintain high standards despite the pressure from antagonists, the economy, and competition from non-professionals. We also need news outlets to refrain from an agenda and instead report the news in a fair and balanced way.

As Benjamin Franklin said of our democracy, “it is a republic, if you can keep it.” To “keep” our democracy, we must have an educated, informed and engaged public. The free press has a central role in educating, informing and engaging the public. This duty cannot be taken lightly by members of the media, the public, or our elected officials, even the President, and must not only be protected, but encouraged.

(2) Some of the rhetoric coming from the President is dangerous because it divides people and threatens institutions that are essential to our democracy. We should refrain from responding in kind. Instead we must rely on our faith in the values of our nation enshrined in our Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. The First Amendment of the Constitution provided, “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of ...the press.” We must uphold this most basic principle and protect it and cannot respond with equally inflammatory rhetoric.