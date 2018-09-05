Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy .

Daily Point

Message in a bottle

A few minutes before Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo arrived Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with Newsday’s editorial board, a member of his advance team came into the board’s conference room with a six-pack of Coke.

They were 8-ounce bottles, and they were empty. And the advance man placed one of them next to the bottle of water at the governor’s seat.

It clearly was a prop, but for what? One board member proposed that since the board had written on Sunday about the recycling crisis on Long Island and New York, Cuomo was going to use the bottle to make a pitch for building a Long Island factory that turns recycled glass into new bottles and creates jobs.

But, no.

Shortly into the session, during a conversation about transportation and improvements being made to the Long Island Rail Road, Cuomo picked up the bottle and turned it on its side.

“This is you,” he said, “and you don’t get around that.”

Then he pointed to the mouth of the bottle and added, “Especially with what’s happening here.”

The neck of the bottle represented a bottleneck, Cuomo’s way of illustrating the region’s main transportation problem — the difficulty of getting off Long Island.

“The economy on the Island itself is doing much better,” Cuomo said, “but you still sell proximity to Manhattan and you have to figure this out.”

He came back to the point several times, like when he expressed his commitment to the alternative of a deep water port in Shoreham by saying, “Look at the bottle.”

As part of his re-election campaign, Cuomo has been promoting his big transportation and other infrastructure projects — like the LIRR’s second track and third track projects, East Side Access, the new Tappan Zee bridge, and the renovations of JFK and LaGuardia airports.

“We’re building more than had ever been built since Robert Moses and I’m not even sure Robert Moses did more,” Cuomo said, referring to the master builder of the last century. “We’re adding it up.”

Toward the end of the wide-ranging, 92-minute session, after being peppered with questions about his future plans for the region, Cuomo posed a question: “Name a governor who has done more for Long Island than I have.”

After a few moments of silence, someone noted that his late father, Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, supported and signed the legislation that created the protected Pine Barrens area in the 1990s.

“Ohhhhh, my dad did the Pine Barrens,” the current governor said, with a nod and a wistful smile.

Michael Dobie