Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

Will New York lawmakers see a pay raise?

Andrea Stewart-Cousins isn’t likely to make a bold start as leader of the Democratic conference in the State Senate. Stewart-Cousins, elected Monday to be majority leader, she is not planning to testify Friday at the state pay raise commission hearing in Manhattan.

Stewart-Cousins will not take a whether lawmakers should get a raise, how much and whether those hidden benefits called “lulus” will continue. Nor, will she commit to banning outside income for lawmaker in return of a hike. At a press conference after her history making election, Cousins noted that when in the minority, Democrats have supported banning outside income for legislators.

It also could determine how long her leadership and Democratic control of the Senate will last.

The commission — composed of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, SUNY chair Carl McCall (a former state comptroller), New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and CUNY chair Bill Thompson (a former city comptroller) — has until Dec. 10 to decide. Whatever the four men conclude will become law without the legislature having to vote.

To make matters worse, the commission cannot tie any restrictions, such as a ban on outside income or other ethics reforms, to the pay increase.

Read our editorial to get a better understanding of the devilish details behind this backdoor pay raise. The only prayer the commission and taxpayers have for some long-overdue changes is if Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Stewart-Cousins make a public commitment to ethics reform. So far, both are mum, although Heastie is expected to testify.

Suburban Republicans are already salivating over the possibility that Stewart-Cousins, who hails from Westchester County, will blunder on her first big test. They contend that if the first thing a Democratic-controlled legislature does Jan. 1 is get a fat pay raise without making concessions to justify the hike, suburban taxpayers will quickly regret giving Democrats the Senate gavel.

Look for Craig Johnson and Brian Foley to become household names once again. The two Long Island Democrats, who gave their party the Senate majority and voted for the MTA payroll tax in 2009, were voted out in the 2010 election.

Rita Ciolli