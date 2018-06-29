Happy Friday from The Point!

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy .

Daily Point

Defying LI’s gravity?

DuWayne Gregory almost won Tuesday’s primary for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District — in the Suffolk County portion of the district. But the Suffolk legislature’s presiding officer really lost the race in the small Nassau County portion of the district, a potent segment of the upset victory by Liuba Grechen Shirley.

A strong get-out-the-vote effort by Suffolk County party chairman Rich Schaffer and Gregory’s strong name recogition got him 4,532 votes to Grechen Shirley’s 4,815 in Suffolk. But the political newcomer ran up the score in Nassau, besting Gregory by 2,123 votes. He got only 451 votes in the southeastern part of the county that includes Seaford, Massapequa, Levittown and a bit of Wantagh.

Grechen Shirley worked Nassau hard, while Gregory pretty much decided not to campaign there. Another factor: The Nassau Democratic Party stayed neutral, not working on behalf of either candidate.

So does Grechen Shirley’s success mean she can hold her own against GOP incumbent Peter King on his home turf in the environs of Seaford? With only 2,575 registered Democrats in the Nassau part of the district, it doesn’t seem likely.

But primaries aren’t general elections, and Grechen Shirley has defied expectations already.

Rita Ciolli