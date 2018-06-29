Shenanigans
Happy Friday from The Point!
Daily Point
Defying LI’s gravity?
DuWayne Gregory almost won Tuesday’s primary for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District — in the Suffolk County portion of the district. But the Suffolk legislature’s presiding officer really lost the race in the small Nassau County portion of the district, a potent segment of the upset victory by Liuba Grechen Shirley.
A strong get-out-the-vote effort by Suffolk County party chairman Rich Schaffer and Gregory’s strong name recogition got him 4,532 votes to Grechen Shirley’s 4,815 in Suffolk. But the political newcomer ran up the score in Nassau, besting Gregory by 2,123 votes. He got only 451 votes in the southeastern part of the county that includes Seaford, Massapequa, Levittown and a bit of Wantagh.
Grechen Shirley worked Nassau hard, while Gregory pretty much decided not to campaign there. Another factor: The Nassau Democratic Party stayed neutral, not working on behalf of either candidate.
So does Grechen Shirley’s success mean she can hold her own against GOP incumbent Peter King on his home turf in the environs of Seaford? With only 2,575 registered Democrats in the Nassau part of the district, it doesn’t seem likely.
But primaries aren’t general elections, and Grechen Shirley has defied expectations already.
Rita Ciolli
Talking Point
Schumer takes the hot seat
With Congress in recess and his home down the block, Sen. Chuck Schumer will hold his first formal town hall of the year at Congregation Beth Elohim in Brooklyn on Monday.
That’s being cheered by some local anti-Trump resistance-style groups that have been agitating for a town hall with the Senate minority leader for close to a year, says Liat Olenick of Indivisible Nation BK. Their campaigns have included in-person meetings, phone calls, postcards and “bird-watching” protests where the sought-after bird is Schumer.
Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro says the senator has done such events in the past as part of his famous annual 62-county tour.
Since the election of President Donald Trump, new New York resistance groups have agitated for their very own senior senator to be more of a bulwark against the administration on issues like immigration, health care and taxes. Schumer has walked a tightrope throughout, “resisting” the Trump administration on some fronts but also giving some conservative Democrats freer rein heading into the tough midterms.
On Monday, with U.S. Supreme Court news top of mind, he will likely have headed off some criticism by already saying that the Senate should wait until after November to consider a nominee, and reject any who would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Just as likely, some activists will want him to go further.
Mark Chiusano
Pencil Point
Alert!
Puzzling Point
Test yourself
The answers below are rhyming words, such as BLACK JACK, and each includes the last name of a New York political leader, present or past. Put one letter for each blank. Email your answers to thepoint@newsday.com. The number in parentheses is the number of syllables in each answer. Here’s one example to get you started (note that an apostrophe does not count as a letter):
State Assemblyman Fred’s bargains (1,1)
T H I E L E ’S / D E A L S
1. Congresswoman Kathleen’s costs (2,2) _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _ _
2. Governor advertisement (2,2) _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _
3. Hempstead Town supervisor temporary replacement (2,2) _ _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ - _ _
4. U.S. senator gossip (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _
5. Late NYC mayor’s libations (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
6. Former master planner Robert naps (2,2)_ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _
7. Former Suffolk Legis. Kate fooling around (2,2) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _/ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
8. State Senate majority leader’s hijinks (3,4) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ / _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
Michael Dobie
