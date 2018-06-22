Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Remember to send us your opinions about the newsletter and your thoughts on what we should cover to thepoint@newsday.com.

Power play

Thursday was a day full of good news for New York Islanders’ fans — and one key player off the ice wasn’t about to be left out.

In between the team’s announcements of a new head coach and next season’s schedule came a third news release — but not from the team.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo revealed that the Islanders would play eight more games at Nassau Coliseum than originally anticipated, bringing them to a total of 20 games at the Coliseum in the 2018-19 season, nearly half the team’s home schedule.

Cuomo’s announcement, which came in the late afternoon and reminded fans that he was “bringing the Islanders home to Long Island,” emerged just hours after the Islanders confirmed that Barry Trotz, who just won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, would be the team’s next head coach.

Then within the hour, the Islanders made it official, releasing their full schedule, which showed the team’s first Coliseum game on Dec. 1, but also all March and April home games in Uniondale.

It was a well-orchestrated power play to give both Cuomo and the Islanders wins months before the seasons — election and hockey — really begin.

Now, if Cuomo can get Islanders captain John Tavares to stay with the team, he might win over the Isles’ voting base for good.

Randi F. Marshall