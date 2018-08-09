Signal trouble

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

Curran flyer flap

There’s a bit of a fuss over whether Brian Curran, who comfortably wears the mantle of Mr. Clean, improperly used his privileges as a member of the State Assembly to send out a campaign mailer as part of his re-election effort.

The Republican and former mayor of Lynbrook, seeking his fifth term in Albany. Opposing him in the 21st District, which is heavily Republican, is first-time candidate Judy Griffin, a Rockville Centre Democrat who is director of community outreach for Democrat Sen. Todd Kaminsky.

Should Curran be worried? Perhaps. In the very Republican district, Democrat Laura Curran got 53 percent of the vote last year in her successful bid for Nassau County executive, while Democrat Laura Gillen got 51 percent to win as Hempstead Town supervisor. In 2015, Democrat Madeline Singas got 54 percent and won election as Nassau district attorney. And 2018 is supposed to the year of the woman.

Curran uses one side of the flyer to claim that he’s cleaning up Albany because he sponsored four pieces of legislation that would toughen porous ethics rules, even though none of his bills passed the chamber. But it’s what’s on the other side of the flyer that’s causing controversy.

The headline reads “NEW YORKERS DESERVE BETTER” in bold capitals. Also, it features photos of Eric T. Schneiderman, the disgraced former state attorney general; Anthony Weiner, no description needed; and Sheldon Silver, the former Assembly speaker now twice convicted of federal crimes for abusing his office. All are Democrats, and as some have pointed out to us, all also are Jewish.

There is one stunning exception to his rouges gallery: Dean Skelos, the former GOP State Senate leader, also twice convicted of abusing the power of his office. Skelos’ absence seems particularly noteworthy since the Curran’s 21st AD is entirely part of Skelos former senate district, which he represented until 2015. Curran says he did not use Skelos’ photo because he was in between trials, his 2015 conviction was overturned in 2017. Curran submitted the flyer for approval on June 6, comfortably before the June 29 deadline. Skelos retrial began on June 19 and he was convicted again on July 17.

“It was never a GOP or Dean thing, I could not put on a picture of a man who was not convicted,” Curran told The Point Thursday. Curran has a put out about five similar corruption flyers, none of which had a photo of Skelos, who still has a well of affection in the district.

When told of concerns that all were Jewish, Curran said, “I put on the last three people to have a problem in Albany.” Told that Weiner never served in Albany, Curran responded: “He was convicted.”

Rita Ciolli