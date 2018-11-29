Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Daily Point Will Rice get burned? Will the wildfire burning intensely around Rep. Kathleen Rice eventually consume her? The Long Island Democrat is the focus of a national campaign by party leaders pleading for her to stop her threats to mount a floor challenge in January to Nancy Pelosi’s leadership bid. On Wednesday afternoon, Pelosi won the majority of votes in the Democratic caucus, but not the 218 votes she will need to get the speaker’s gavel. “We remain united behind our goal of new leadership and intend to vote against Leader Pelosi in Caucus and on the floor of the House,” said Rice in a statement. Rice and more than a dozen other insurgents have been stymied in their attempts to find another candidate for speaker as Pelosi successfully executes a scorched-earth strategy. No other Democrat has come forward to challenge her, and many who previously renounced her have recanted. So when Rice says she will vote against Pelosi, many in her party interpret that to mean the Garden City representative will vote for a Republican. By Wednesday night, leading Democrats were implying a 2020 primary challenge to the former Nassau County district attorney, who was just elected to her third term. Take a look at this tweet from Howard Dean, former national chair of the party: “Any Democrat who votes for a Republican for speaker in January should switch parties. I will do all on my power to get you defeated in 2020.” By Thursday, her own county leader chimed in about the unknown risks of her getting this far out on a ledge. “This is dangerous; this is not without cost to Kathleen, to the 4th Congressional District and to the image of the party,” Nassau County Democratic chair Jay Jacobs told The Point. Rita Ciolli

Talking Point The crying around Schumer New York Sen. Chuck Schumer celebrated the blessing of his first grandchild Wednesday, an interruption from Washington’s bitter politics. And that’s just among Democrats. The tug-of-war between Democratic activists and party leaders continues this week with a coalition of 17 Indivisible groups banding together to criticize the minority leader. The national coalition, which includes NYC groups and one from Long Island, was angry that California Rep. Nancy Pelosi (whom they support) has received brutal post-midterm scrutiny as she seeks the House speakership, while Schumer is getting a free ride from his caucus. Schumer should “step up, unify his caucus, reject corporate politics and join us in the resistance — or step down,” the groups wrote in a statement. And this was before Tuesday’s flap in which Schumer reiterated the earlier spending deal between Democrats and Republicans, including $1.6 billion on border security. The optics of that rankled some progressive Democrats, given midterm House victories and President Donald Trump’s wall obsession. Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro says the funding is for “border security, not a concrete wall or increases in detention beds.” And now there is talk that Trump might demand even more money for the wall before the president includes funding for the Gateway tunnel project that Schumer is desperately pushing. The tensions will likely continue between Schumer and protesters on the left looking to turn new organizing energy into policy changes. Some members of the Indivisible groups have been on Schumer’s case since 2016. Their new statement includes a litany of grievances of what the groups see as Schumer’s unnecessary moderation: chastising California Rep. Maxine Waters for incivility, for example. Some of the frustration seems to be a question of messaging and degree, given that Schumer has limited votes. The groups point to Schumer allowing Republicans to fast-track some judicial appointments. Schumer’s office notes that only the majority leader of the Senate has power to advance or block judicial nominations. The minority party is largely stuck with delay tactics. There is also the possibility of government shutdown threats — “political muscle” that the groups want Schumer to use — though some Democrats see that as politically treacherous. With more spending deadlines approaching, the debate likely won’t go away. Some Indivisible members and other groups also plan on protesting outside Schumer’s office Friday. Between the new grandson and the protesters, Schumer is going to be hearing a lot more noise. Mark Chiusano

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pencil Point Double standard?