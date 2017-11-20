Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point A rare Senator sighting U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was sighted on Long Island Monday morning at a news conference in Uniondale. She appeared with two shooting victims to promote a bill limiting the sales and types of guns that would be legal. A Gillibrand sighting is a somewhat rare event here. Her last appearance was in Brookhaven on Oct. 16, accompanied by New York’s other U.S. senator, Chuck Schumer, to announce the award of $5.8 million in federal funding to upgrade the town’s emergency response capacity. As luck would have it, Schumer, who is the Senate minority leader, will make an announcement in Garden City on Tuesday, bringing his total events on Long Island so far this year to 13. Over the past year, Gillibrand has appeared six times on Long Island, according to her official website. Given that Long Island holds about 15 percent of the state population, we wonder whether that math will hold steady as Gillibrand seeks re-election in 2018. Anne Michaud

Talking Point Blue wave forming The lawn signs are still lingering for 2017, but election 2018 is heating up, especially for the State Senate. On Monday, Democrat Andrew Gounardes declared his candidacy for Republican State Sen. Marty Golden’s seat in Brooklyn. It could shape up as a rare chance for Democrats to knock off an incumbent, and Gounardes is not alone in challenging Golden. Journalist Ross Barkan launched a campaign as a Democrat in October. Golden’s seat is tantalizing for Democrats, one of two truly Republican NYC Senate districts. Democrats hold a registration advantage of more than 40,000 active voters. Gounardes, who works for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, ran a competitive campaign against Golden in 2012, winning about 40 percent of the vote. The changing district includes more newcomers, symbolized by the unsuccessful but spirited City Council primary campaign of Khader El-Yateem, a socialist Palestinian-American pastor who got 30 percent of the vote. There’s a reason Golden, a former NYPD officer and City Council member, has been pretty safe since being elected in 2002. He raises funds well, and the district was carefully gerrymandered to link Republican neighborhoods including Marine Park, Gerritsen Beach and Dyker Heights. Some 40,000 voters registered as blanks dim whatever hypothetical registration advantage Democrats have. Perhaps a blue wave during midterm season next year will overcomes such constraints on the ground. President Donald Trump’s election “woke people up in a way they hadn’t been awake before,” Gounardes tells The Point. “Politics is real now.” The GOP tax overhaul is predicted to hurt many New Yorkers, and a backlash could be a factor helping Democrats take over the State Senate. Worries of a national political trickle-down seem evident in the statement State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan put out Monday: “Landmark Middle Class Income Tax Cuts to Take Effect January 1.” It credits the U.S. Senate GOP with helping the middle class and notes that state income taxes would be the lowest since 1948 after the federal tax reform plan is fully phased in over four years. A Democratic primary with the potential to energize voters represents a change of pace from Golden’s usual cakewalk. Mark Chiusano

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pencil Point Dig in More cartoons of the day