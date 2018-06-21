Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe.

The Hempstead stage

First, it was the effort to encourage town residents to pay their property taxes early.

Then, there was the demand for Nassau County to refuse to settle the Long Island Power Authority’s enormous tax assessment challenge on the E.F. Barrett power plant in Island Park.

Then, two months ago, it was shredding and burning documents to decry Nassau County’s proposed changes to the tax assessment system.

Now, it’s flashy poster boards and social media displays to accuse Hempstead Town of censorship and denying freedom of speech.

Welcome to the latest act in the campaign to get some headlines for Tax Receiver Don Clavin, a Republican waiting out the town’s occupation by Supervisor Laura Gillen, a Democrat.

Behind the scenes, always directing the resistance, is Michael Deery, Clavin’s $205,000-a-year confidential assistant, previously the town’s longtime spokesman for then-Supervisors Anthony Santino and Kate Murray.

Thursday’s effort centered around the removal of a Clavin news release from the town’s website because it was considered political and unrelated to Clavin’s job. It was reposted a day after it had disappeared.

However, Clavin or, shall we say, Deery saw the opportunity to make some hay. Clavin has accused town officials of censorship and violating his First Amendment rights. Along with board members Dorothy Goosby and Anthony D’Esposito, Clavin on Thursday proposed legislation that would give elected officials direct access to the town’s website and social media accounts, and would prohibit anyone from overseeing, approving or editing elected officials’ content. Featured was a series of blown-up screen shots complete with slogans like “Free Speech DENIED . . .”

Is all of this just part of an effort to prepare Clavin for a bigger stage?

All confidential assistant Deery would say to The Point regarding Clavin’s future is, “He loves being receiver of taxes . . . He absolutely will continue to speak out on issues that affect our taxpayers.”

Randi F. Marshall