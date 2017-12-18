Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you this newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

Crash course in competitive district

It was a wild Brooklyn story: an altercation between a biker and a car, but the car’s passenger happened to be State Sen. Martin Golden. Throughout the extended encounter last week, Golden impersonated a police officer, and his car ran red lights and veered into oncoming traffic, according to the biker.

Golden has denied impersonating a police officer, but the incident has provided two Democratic challengers with their best opportunity yet to bash the longtime senator. And it has dredged up various bad stories for the former cop and sole-Republican senator in Brooklyn, including a history of unpaid vehicular violations and a 2005 car accident in which he hit a 74-year-old woman who later died.

Some Democrats have been expecting Golden to retire relatively soon, but the current cycle is shaping up to be competitive. Democrats have a solid registration advantage in the district, and a potential wave election in 2018 in reaction to President Donald Trump could make their fight easier.

“I believe those districts where they’ve had a historically popular Republican are more in play than ever, because people are willing to vote down ballot,” Democratic Senate Campaign Committee chairman Michael Gianaris told The Point.

The controversy has had one clear effect already, as Golden trips into campaign season: His fines for car violations were paid last week, according to a spokesman.

Mark Chiusano