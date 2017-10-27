Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

What a difference a generation makes

It was more than 25 years ago when then-Gov. Mario M. Cuomo stood beside then-Gov. Bill Clinton and said Clinton “would make in my opinion a superb president.”

Clinton, at the time, was in the midst of a contentious presidential primary with Jerry Brown, the former governor of California. And while Cuomo never officially endorsed Clinton against Brown, his comments were seen as taking a clear side — against Brown. Some pundits have suggested Cuomo, who was long considered a candidate for the presidency himself, was a difference-maker in that race.

What a difference a generation — on one side of the country, at least — makes!

On Friday, Brown, who is again California’s governor, shared a virtual stage with Cuomo’s son, now-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, as the two co-hosted a media conference call. The younger Cuomo called Brown “my friend,” as the two state leaders blasted federal elected officials for trying to eliminate state and local tax deductions — a move that particularly would hurt New York and California.

During the call, Cuomo and Brown echoed one another’s sentiments and supported one another’s positions, saving their venom for Congress. Cuomo, in particular, had choice words for the two New York congressmen — Reps. Tom Reed and Chris Collins — who voted for the spending plan that could pave the way for getting rid of the tax deductions.

“I think it’s modern-day treason against the state,” Cuomo said, calling the two representatives “the Benedict Arnolds of today.”

Randi F. Marshall