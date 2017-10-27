Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.
What a difference a generation makes
It was more than 25 years ago when then-Gov. Mario M. Cuomo stood beside then-Gov. Bill Clinton and said Clinton “would make in my opinion a superb president.”
Clinton, at the time, was in the midst of a contentious presidential primary with Jerry Brown, the former governor of California. And while Cuomo never officially endorsed Clinton against Brown, his comments were seen as taking a clear side — against Brown. Some pundits have suggested Cuomo, who was long considered a candidate for the presidency himself, was a difference-maker in that race.
What a difference a generation — on one side of the country, at least — makes!
On Friday, Brown, who is again California’s governor, shared a virtual stage with Cuomo’s son, now-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, as the two co-hosted a media conference call. The younger Cuomo called Brown “my friend,” as the two state leaders blasted federal elected officials for trying to eliminate state and local tax deductions — a move that particularly would hurt New York and California.
During the call, Cuomo and Brown echoed one another’s sentiments and supported one another’s positions, saving their venom for Congress. Cuomo, in particular, had choice words for the two New York congressmen — Reps. Tom Reed and Chris Collins — who voted for the spending plan that could pave the way for getting rid of the tax deductions.
“I think it’s modern-day treason against the state,” Cuomo said, calling the two representatives “the Benedict Arnolds of today.”
Randi F. Marshall
Enviros make their picks
The Long Island Environmental Voters Forum has an admittedly high bar for endorsing candidates for elective office. It’s not simply a matter of which one is better in a particular race. It’s more whether a candidate has prioritized Long Island’s environment and will serve it well.
That’s the context for the nonprofit organization’s endorsement of Marc Herman, the Democratic nominee for Oyster Bay Town supervisor — the only candidate in Nassau County to earn the group’s designation.
So far.
The Forum wants to endorse in the county executive race because of its importance but neither Democrat Laura Curran nor Republican Jack Martins has returned the group’s questionnaire. So Forum members will spend the weekend reviewing their past records and performances at debates before making a call.
In Suffolk, endorsements went to several town supervisor candidates — Republicans Edward Romaine in Brookhaven and Edward Wehrheim in Smithtown, and Democrats Peter Van Scoyoc in East Hampton, Laura Jens-Smith in Riverhead and James Dougherty in Shelter Island. The Forum did not make a choice in Huntington or Southampton.
In the Suffolk Legislature, the Forum endorsed Democrat Joshua Slaughter in the 3rd District seat being vacated by term-limited Kate Browning. As for the other 17 races, the Forum says stay tuned for an announcement on Monday.
We are always tuned in . . .
Michael Dobie
