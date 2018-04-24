Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Could Singh have saved the Islanders?

Testimony in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto showed how hard Mangano tried to keep the New York Islanders in the county.

In July 2012, Mangano turned to restaurant owner Harendra Singh, who arranged a meeting among Mangano, Hempstead Councilman Edward Ambrosino, and Barry Edelstein of Structured Growth Capital, according to testimony Monday in the trial.

The goal? To determine whether the county could get financing for the Coliseum, possibly guaranteed by revenue from the Coliseum’s naming rights.

But a lot more was going on in Mangano’s effort. That same month, Mangano released a request for qualifications, seeking a developer to remake the Coliseum and build on the 77 acres around it. The request sought a renovated or new arena, a convention space, biotech park, retail and housing. The winning developer, the request said, would “immediately begin negotiations” with the Islanders to attempt to retain the team.

The RFQ came after a referendum to build a new Coliseum with public funds failed in August 2011, and Mangano spent much of the following 12 months intensely focused on plans to get the team to stay, plans that included, apparently, his meetings with Edelstein.

By the end of July, several developers had submitted plans for the request for qualifications, including the eventual winner, Plainview developer Donald Monti. At the time, Monti said he was committed to finding a way to keep the Islanders in Uniondale.

But, according to Edelstein, the key question of private financing “kind of just fizzled out” after a couple of meetings. After that, Mangano had almost no other options. Less than four months later, Islanders owner Charles Wang held a news conference in Brooklyn, announcing plans to move the team to the Barclays Center. Monti’s RFQ proposal never went anywhere, and by 2013, a new request for proposals was issued — one that developer Bruce Ratner and his team eventually won.

Relying on Singh to be the dealmaker to keep the Islanders didn’t break any laws, but if it did, Mangano would have good grounds to assert an insanity defense.

Randi F. Marshall