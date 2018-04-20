Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Send us feedback to thepoint@newsday.com.

Daily Point

So special

The hardest-fought battle in Tuesday’s special election is the State Senate race in Westchester County, a bellwether for overall voter sentiment and an early indicator of whether Democrats can take control of the chamber, the last GOP bastion in New York.

The heavy TV and radio buys in the election to fill the seat vacated by Democrat George Latimer, who is now the Westchester County executive, have spilled into the Long Island media market. More than $3.4 million has been spent so far in the race between Democrat Shelley Mayer and Republican Julie Killian. Each candidate has spent about $1 million, with the remainder spent by special interest groups, including charter school supporters who favor the GOP, and a PAC that supports Democrats taking control of the Senate.

State PBA shows muscle in LI Assembly race

However, another special election receiving attention is the 10th Assembly seat in Huntington, which is getting more money and attention than expected, even though the outcome hardly would change the overwhelmingly Democratic chamber. Republican candidate Janet Smitelli wants to keep the seat vacated by Chad Lupinacci, who won the town supervisor job last year.

Democratic nominee Steve Stern, like Smitelli, has been bombarding voters with mailers, telephone calls and door knocks. However, on Friday, the Stern campaign was caught by surprise when an independent group made a last-minute local cable ad buy for the Democrat. The positive ad depicts a smiling, casually posed former Suffolk County legislator wearing bluejeans against the backdrop of an American flag.

The less-than-$10,000 purchase, unusual for a special election, was made by an unknown group called People for Political Responsibility. The group lists Daniel Sisto, an official of the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers, as the principal. A message left for Sisto at PBA headquarters was not returned.

However, Stern’s campaign confirmed the group did buy the TV time. “Steve Stern is honored to have the support of law enforcement. They know that Steve has fought to protect our communities from the scourge of opioids and violent gangs like MS-13 and that he will continue that fight in Albany,” the campaign said in an email. But no explanation was provided for why the political action arm of state troopers is interested in the 10th AD election, or who in local law enforcement might have asked for the show of muscle. If you know the connection, do drop a dime and let The Point know.

Rita Ciolli