Flanagan case study

State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has been tested for years on standardized exams and their connection to teacher evaluations. But all of a sudden, it looks like there’s no correct answer for him.

New York State United Teachers has been fighting the law that made student scores on federally mandated tests count for a portion of teacher evaluation scores since it was enacted in 2011, and mostly winning. The union had a big hand in the opt-out movement that now has half of third- through eighth-grade students on Long Island skipping their annual tests, and in 2015 it won a four-year moratorium on the use of tests in teacher evaluations.

Now NYSUT wants the linkage banned by law. The State Assembly has gone for it, which is not surprising. Senate Republicans and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have supported testing as a part of performance evaluations. But Cuomo has increasingly backed off, and it appears he would sign a bill delinking the two. And the bill is now co-sponsored by more than 80 percent of the senators, including more than half of Flanagan’s Republican caucus.

It’s a conundrum for Flanagan, with Democrats expected to challenge for control of the Senate in November’s elections. There is little he could do to get NYSUT to support his members, though the union’s opposition might get toned down if he backs off on teacher evaluations. But that could well mean alienating the education reform groups that have supported Flanagan and his members in return for slightly less rabid opposition from NYSUT.

Unfortunately for Flanagan, performance evaluation is one litmus test neither side is willing to grade on a curve.

Lane Filler