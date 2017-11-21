Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

On Cuomo’s desk

Three bills now on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s desk and requiring action by Nov. 29 could be infected by election-year politics — the 2018 election, that is, when Cuomo would be running for a third term.

Long Island environmentalists are watching closely two pieces of legislation that could test Cuomo’s environmental bona fides. One would establish tougher regulations on large mulch and composting operations than were included in new guidelines adopted this year by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The bill is important because it would better protect Long Island’s aquifer from runoff and leaching contamination. The DEC is testing existing facilities and various mulching options in its own pilot project and has wiggle room to tighten its guidelines so it might end up at the same point as the legislation, but further down the road. Environmentalists want the protection sooner, not later.

The other bill would require the DEC to “cooperate” with a local municipality that wants to more tightly regulate the harvesting of horseshoe crabs than the DEC does, an ongoing issue in Brookhaven Town. It is very much at risk for a veto from Cuomo because it would undermine the DEC’s authority, unless a deal can be reached to soften the “cooperate” part to something more like coordinate, consult or converse.

New York City officials are tracking a bill that would allow the city to build a universal pre-K center on part of the parking lot next to the Hall of Science in Corona. The site is part of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, and the legislation would alienate the parkland to allow construction of the center, slated to include 310 students and focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The pre-K center is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s universal pre-K initiative, which alone could give the governor reason to veto the bill. But the election-year calculation could come down to whom Cuomo wants to woo more: park advocates who push to preserve every inch of parkland, even if covered by asphalt, or hundreds of families seeking schools for their future 4-year-olds.

Decisions, decisions.

