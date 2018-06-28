Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Do you forward this newsletter to friends, family, co-workers? Please tell thepoint@newsday.com.

Rising Democrat’s Republican opponent

NRA TV and conservative media have predictably gone into overdrive to emphasize the Democratic Socialists of America affiliation of 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, using phrases like “the socialist movement in America is real, it’s dangerous.”

The upstart candidate took out Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District, making national headlines and setting her up as a hero and villain for political partisans overnight.

That out-of-district noise might mean more if there were a prominent, battle-ready Republican waiting to face Ocasio-Cortez in November. But her opponent on the Republican line is not exactly channeling Breitbart or plugged into the Republican National Committee. He is 72-year-old Anthony Pappas, an associate professor of economics and finance at St. John’s University and a little-known first-time candidate.

“I think you can criticize things, and you should do it in a reasonable, constructive way,” he told The Point Thursday when asked about the right-wing ardor that Ocasio-Cortez has aroused.

Pappas cares about issues like too-high taxation and a too-activist judicial branch. He says he did not vote for President Donald Trump and supports some liberal issues like strong unions. When asked about the federal jobs guarantee his opponent supports, Pappas did not shout bloody socialism, but noted some practical and philosophical difficulties with implementation.

He says he does not have campaign staff but hopes to launch a website next week. He says he received the GOP’s endorsement, but then was kind of left on his own.

He did, however, say that “somebody,” not a person of political authority, had gotten in touch with him informally concerning the newly hot 14th CD, talking about how the party might want someone more prominent.

But Pappas is working on new strategies to confront his opponent. He hopes to debate her before the election.

“I’m inexperienced,” he says, “just like Alexandria.”

Mark Chiusano