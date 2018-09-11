The countdown

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Prepping for election day

Labor Day is deep in the rearview, and insiders are turning to general election campaigns.

With two congressional contests heating up on Long Island, will the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee help challengers in their bids to unseat Republican Reps. Lee Zeldin and Peter King?

In a conversation with The Point on Tuesday, the DCCC’s Amanda Sherman said that Zeldin and King’s districts are among 38 currently in the DCCC’s “Majority Makers” program, districts the organization thinks can be competitive but where a candidate isn’t directly mentioned on the DCCC website, for example.

That’s a lower level of support than the high-profile “Red to Blue” program, which covers 73 districts where the DCCC offers expert advice on fundraising and operations, among other benefits. Challengers Perry Gershon, of East Hampton, and Liuba Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, are not currently in that program, part of the DCCC’s most concerted effort to flip 23 seats and win back the House.

Will either candidate get bumped up, boosting their profile? Sherman said that decision is made “on a rolling basis” and could come as early as the next two weeks.

Mark Chiusano