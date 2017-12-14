Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Subscribe here.

Daily Point

Alabama governor on the line?

What could possibly be more unlikely than Alabama electing a Democrat to the U.S. Senate? An Alabama Republican governor listening to a New York Democrat on how to wrap up an election, perhaps. “We don’t care how you did it up north!” is more than just a popular bumper sticker slogan below the Mason-Dixon Line.

Nevertheless, Glen Cove Assemb. Charles Lavine sent a letter Wednesday to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey imploring her to ensure the state’s 67 counties report results from Tuesday’s elections quickly “so that Senator Elect (Doug) Jones may take the oath of office without undue delay.” The letter comes as Jones’ opponent, Roy Moore, refuses to concede a race he lost by about 20,000 votes in unofficial results.

Lavine has a calling card in this state-to-state conversation: He is chairman of the Assembly’s election law committee. He told The Point Thursday that is part of what led him to write to Ivey, but that he’s mostly worried that Alabama’s Republican Secretary of State, John Merrill, doesn’t much respect the voting rights of Democrats.

“If the state of Alabama had someone in charge of elections who wasn’t an ideologue, I would not have been compelled to send it,” Lavine said.

In the letter Lavine cited two quotes from Merrill as cause for alarm:

“As long as I am Secretary of State of Alabama, you’re going to have to show some initiative to become a registered voter,” and “If you’re too sorry or lazy to get up off your rear end and go register to vote, you don’t deserve the privilege.”

Hopefully, his letter is well received. Perhaps Ivey will even respond with some solid advice about fixing painfully restrictive ballot access, early voting and voter registration regulations in the oh-so enlightened Empire State.

Lane Filler