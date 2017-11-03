Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Did someone forward you this email? Click here to subscribe

Daily Point

Trash the mailer

A couple weeks ago, Joseph Saladino sent out another mailer.

This came after the Oyster Bay Town supervisor imposed a 30-day moratorium on town mailings in response to criticism of him for using taxpayer funds for campaign literature because the mailings were less informational and more about supporting incumbent Republicans during election season.

The new mailer — a letter telling residents about the addition of cardboard to Oyster Bay’s new single-stream recycling program — did have some boastful elements about saving taxpayers money and convenience for residents. And some Democrats did complain that Saladino again was crossing the line of what’s promotional and what’s not.

But the bigger issue now appears to be the confusion the mailing is causing — in villages that have their own recycling programs and do not participate in Oyster Bay’s effort.

“I got 10 or 15 phone calls, people called village hall. They’re calling out of confusion about what’s going on,” Bayville Village Trustee Tim Charon told The Point.

Sea Cliff Administrator Bruce Kennedy said his village headed off any confusion as soon as it heard about the mailer. “Via word of mouth, social media, we got out the word that if you get something from the Town of Oyster Bay on recycling, ignore it,” Kennedy told The Point.

The problem: In single-stream recycling, residents put all recyclables in one container. In Bayville, Sea Cliff and other villages, recyclables must be separated.

“If they get this letter from the Oyster Bay supervisor and they start throwing all the recyclables in one bin, it defeats the purpose of the recycling,” Charon said.

Now that would be a lot of garbage.

Michael Dobie