Daily Point

No more Santino

Nassau County Republican leader Joseph Mondello pleaded for unity Monday night at a meeting of party leaders and elected officials.

He got a standing ovation.

If any goodwill was generated, a nasty email sent Wednesday morning by someone in the Town of Hempstead GOP that attacks defeated Supervisor Anthony Santino risks undercutting that message.

The email is unsigned, the sender line is “nomoresantino,” and the subject line is “Enough is Enough.” It blames Santino for the unimaginable: Democrats taking control of the town for the first time in a century. It calls out Santino’s damaging personal style and claims he mistreated the GOP faithful working for the town in favor of his own East Rockaway inner circle.

The email was likely provoked after 18 political appointees got some rewards — either pay raises, promotions to full time from part time, or Civil Service protections. There are two Hempstead board meetings before Democrat Laura Gillen is sworn in as supervisor. It’s at those Nov. 28 and Dec. 14 meetings where most of the job maneuvering is expected to take place.

For those not deep into this palace intrigue, one of the most stunning aspects of the letter was in its final sentence, which called for Hempstead GOP leaders “to work together to protect 2,000 jobs.”

Are there 2,000 town jobs that can be filled outside of Civil Service requirements? The public payroll for the town lists about 4,000 positions total.

The Point hasn’t been able to confirm the 2,000 number, but the figure didn’t surprise anyone we contacted. Always a source of patronage, once source tells us there was a big expansion in the early 80s when coffers were flush. One clue is to look for titles that contain the word “research.”

The anti-Santino screed says that “There can be no safe landing for Santino and his minions” unless others, such as commissioners, are taken care of first. It then goes on to name Santino’s “minions.” As evidence that Santino will abandon other GOP leaders, the email says that in his first two years as supervisor, he didn’t share patronage plums with GOP leaders.

“Do not let Tony Santino in the room,” the email states. "He should give up his leadership and go away. He showed no loyalty to us over two years. We should show him nothing for destroying 100 years of success in one term.”

The email represents a stunning intraparty revolt because Santino, for years, was Mondello’s top deputy.

It also says Republican town board members Bruce Blakeman, who actually endorsed Gillen, and Erin King Sweeney, who supported her and publicly sparred with the supervisor, “did not take down Santino.” Instead, it argues, Santino did it to himself. “This loss was the result of arrogance and of Republican votes suppressed by angry workers, angry committeemen, angry leaders and angry contributors.”

And it’s only been 10 days since the election.

Rita Ciolli