Pelosi’s rocky path to power

The road to new leadership in the House of Representatives may lead through the Empire State.

Sixteen Democratic members of Congress signed an open letter on Monday vowing not to vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker. Four were New Yorkers: Long Island’s Kathleen Rice and Brian Higgins of Buffalo, plus newcomers Max Rose, representing Staten Island and part of Brooklyn, and Anthony Brindisi of Utica, who is claiming victory in a tight race over Rep. Claudia Tenney.

All four have been anti-Pelosi for a while. Rice had already put herself in the line of fire when she backed Tim Ryan’s bid to unseat Pelosi after the 2016 elections.

Higgins went public with his dissent in June.

It’s also no surprise that Rose and Brindisi are along for the rebellion. Both fought tough races against GOP incumbents in which they had to distinguish themselves from the Democratic establishment. Rose did so by bashing Pelosi, as well as everyone’s favorite punching bag, Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In early TV ads, Brindisi promised not to support Pelosi and pointed to his past bipartisan efforts.

Will any other New Yorkers join the revolt? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of biggest stars in the freshman class, is keeping her distance from the internecine squabble. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx, joined activists outside Pelosi’s office last week to call for new climate policies. But the newcomer, who has taken a lot of bold positions and is a member of Vanity Fair’s 2018 “new establishment” class, hasn’t directly called for new leadership. In a recent (unarchived) Instagram Live video, she reportedly said that at this point Pelosi “is the most progressive candidate.”

She added, “All of the rebellion for the speakership are challenges to her right, and so I think it’s important to communicate that.”

