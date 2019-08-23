Puzzle Point

Quiz time

As the dog days of summer wind down, and The Point prepares for its end-of-August hibernation, we thought we’d leave you with a little quiz to test how closely you’ve been following current events. See whether you can match the quote with the speaker and the subject.

1. “I am the chosen one.”

a. Odell Beckham Jr., on being the key to the Cleveland Browns football team’s chances of winning the Super Bowl after his trade from the New York Giants.

b. Mayor Bill de Blasio, on his likelihood of success as a presidential candidate.

c. President Donald Trump, on being the right person to engage in a trade war with China.

2. “It’s an absurd discussion.”

a. WFAN host Mike Francesa, to a caller claiming that this year’s Mets would beat the Yankees in a postseason series.

b. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, on President Donald Trump’s interest in buying Greenland from Denmark.

c. An environmentalist who criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for overdevelopment in the Amazon rainforest, responding to Bolsonaro’s claim that he and other like-minded individuals and organizations set the fires ravaging the Amazon to make him look bad.

3. “Don’t call me Fredo.”

a. Actor Fred Savage, to a provocative paparazzo who used the name while asking him what he’s been doing since The Wonder Years.

b. Frodo Baggins, finally snapping after a string of insults from Gollum.

c. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, warning a heckler on Shelter Island about what he perceived to be an ethnic insult.

4. “Yeah. I pushed you.”

a. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, to the Shelter Island heckler after shoving him down the stairs.

b. California anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist Austin Bennett, after accosting the state senator/pediatrician leading the campaign to tighten the state’s laws on immunizing schoolchildren.

c. Sen. Bernie Sanders, in a secretly recorded conversation telling Hillary Clinton why he made her a better candidate in 2016.

5. “You have to look at who is going to win.”

a. Jill Biden, on why her husband, Joe, should be the choice of Democratic voters who want to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

b. President Donald Trump, on trying to decide whether to back the Hong Kong protesters or the government of China.

c. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, on the impact of the 2020 presidential election in his calculations on how much federal aid to anticipate for the state budget.

6. “Anything can happen because we’re in the age of social media.”

a. President Donald Trump, on recent gun attacks in El Paso and Dayton.

b. Mayor Bill de Blasio, on his 2020 presidential chances.

c. Lil Nas X, on the mind-boggling internet-fueled success of his record-breaking country/rap hit “Old Town Road.”

BONUS:

7. When President Donald Trump recently said a woman, or something she said, was “nasty,” he was referring to:

a. 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton

b. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

c. Sen. Kamala Harris

d. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

e. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

f. Sen. Mazie Hirono

g. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz

h. Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman

i. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

j. All of the above, at one time or another

- Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Pencil Point

Dangerous statement

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/opinion

Answer point

ANSWERS: 1-c; 2-b; 3-c; 4-b; 5-a; 6-b; 7-j.

The Point is off next week. We hope you have a happy and safe Labor Day weekend. The Point will return on Tuesday, Sept. 3.