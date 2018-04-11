Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Interested in the Ed Mangano-John Venditto trial? Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter here.

Third time’s a charm?

It’s still too early to detail what a potential arena, hotel and other development — Suffolk County’s chosen concept for the Ronkonkoma Hub — would cost, although estimates put the project at about $1 billion.

But the real question, even at this early stage, is who would pay for it.

Engineer John Cameron, who has been involved in the winning proposal for the Ronkonkoma Hub, told The Point Wednesday that he expects the project to be privately financed. But county officials said earlier this week that there might be a role for public funds in the development.

Lisa Black, chief of staff to County Executive Steve Bellone, told The Point that public money could be used for infrastructure needs in the area, or even for parking garages that might accompany the development. But, she noted, “This is all still being discussed.”

Cameron, chair of the Long Island Regional Planning Council and managing partner at Cameron Engineering in Woodbury, said he could foresee seeking tax exemptions on the construction of the project, and added that state funds through the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council are possible in the future. Otherwise, he expects the arena and other development to be fully paid for with private funds. He noted that terms of a potential lease haven’t been discussed, and will wait until he and his team, which includes large developer Jones Lang LaSalle, are officially designated as the master developer by the Suffolk County Legislature.

But Cameron said he expects the development group’s eventual arrangement with the county could include sharing the revenue that comes from an arena (from ticket sales and concessions, for example), and potential rent payments. He noted that if public funds were included in infrastructure or parking or other aspects of the project, that would leave additional funds for the private developer to put into such a lease agreement.

This isn’t Cameron’s first time working on arena development on Long Island. He noted that he was involved as an engineer in early efforts to redevelop Nassau Coliseum, including as part of then-New York Islanders owner Charles Wang’s Lighthouse Project. And he worked on the New York Cosmos’ bid to build a soccer stadium at Belmont Park.

Is the third time the charm?

Randi F. Marshall