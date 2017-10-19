Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

Q & A with your Nassau County executive candidates

Nassau County executive candidates Laura Curran and Jack Martins sat down with the editorial board for separate endorsement interviews on Wednesday. The board also asked them to respond to a questionnaire on some of the key issues facing Nassau, such as corruption, the assessment system, red-light cameras and police contracts.

Here are some snippets from their answers.

On balancing the county budget:

Curran: “The goal: ‘Re-Building the Budget’ in line with economic reality. In part, that means recognizing that today’s world allows us to do things in smarter, more efficient ways.”

Martins: “First, we’ll do a comprehensive review of the budget, understanding that there are savings to be had by recalibrating the county workforce to significantly cut back on overtime while ensuring appropriate full time employees to provide county services.”

On police contracts:

Curran: “We need to talk about all of the provisions that affect their ability to perform at the highest level, and that includes considering how modern tools impact their ability to do the job and ways we can build trust between police and the communities they serve.”

Martins: “Besides cutting overtime, we must review the county’s work rules, which were developed decades ago, have not been reworked, and have added significantly to the cost of policing.”

On fighting corruption:

Curran: “We need to end the culture that allows corruption to take root, by making county operations transparent and enacting safeguards to stop corruption before it occurs, not simply punish offenders after the fact.”

Martins: “The ethics board must have the staff, independence and accountability to do its job.”

Click here to read the rest of Curran’s answers and click here to read the rest of Martins’ answers.