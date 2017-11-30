Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

No pastrami for you

Just when you thought state Democrats had achieved a fragile truce over the control of the State Senate, Mayor Bill de Blasio threw a grenade at the governor and the Independent Democratic Conference.

“This is getting to be a charade,” de Blasio said Thursday, a day after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo maneuvered IDC leader Jeff Klein and the Democratic Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins into a “unity” plan this spring, after Albany negotiates a budget. That’s when Cuomo would call for special elections to fill two vacant Senate seats, which most everyone assumes will stay in Democratic hands.

However, progressive groups such as Indivisible and the Working Families Party want Democrats to come together sooner, and the first opportunity would be at the final stages of getting a budget in place. Negotiations are expected to be especially difficult this year because of shrinking revenues.

George Latimer and Ruben Diaz Sr., the two senators who are moving on to other elective offices, are not expected to resign until Jan. 1. Once there are official vacancies, Cuomo can call a special election, which under state law must happen no fewer than 70 days and no more than 80 days from his request. In theory, if the governor calls the special election as quickly as possible, say Jan. 2, the elections can happen as soon as March 12. The state budget must be completed by April 1.

Assuming Democrats win the two Senate seats, and the IDC and the mainline Dems come together, they will have 31 votes. The Republicans have 31, but control the gavel in the 63-seat chamber because of Brooklyn’s Simcha Felder, who won re-election last year with the Republican, Democratic and Conservative ballot lines. Such a scenario would make the irascible and totally transactional Felder the most powerful lawmaker in Albany. There is little chance that Cuomo would allow that to happen.

Felder, who is well versed in playing both parties against each other to get what he wants for his conservative Orthodox Jewish constituents, held up budget negotiations last year because he reportedly wanted a cop in every classroom and more money for yeshivas.

Albany budget negotiations would go from three men in a room to a three-ring circus as Felder bargains with all sides. As Felder recently told The New York Times: “It’s about the bottom line. It’s about bringing home the pastrami.”

Rita Ciolli