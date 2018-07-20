This is why we can’t have nice things

Happy Friday from The Point! Send us your feedback to thepoint@newsday.com.

Daily Point

More time

Need more time to comment on Syosset Park, the development proposal for the Cerro Wire site along the LIE that has been vacant for more than three decades?

You’ve got it.

Oyster Bay Town officials have extended the public comment period for the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement for yet another month, with a new deadline set of Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, the town is forming a citizens advisory committee, made up of representatives from the civic associations neighboring the site. That committee will work with the town as it prepares to begin yet another environmental review of the property — this time an independent review done by a company that will be chosen by the town with the committee’s input.

Town officials also hope to hire Carol Browner, the former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, to lead the effort.

If all goes according to plan, the town will soon issue a request for proposals to seek an independent firm to conduct the environmental analysis. The citizens advisory committee will have the right to approve Browner’s appointment, and to evaluate the bids that come in. If Browner is brought on, she and the independent firm chosen to conduct the environmental review would be paid by the development team — Simon Property Group and Castagna Realty Co.

Chuck Davis, Simon’s senior vice president of development, noted that the typical public comment period is 30 to 60 days. Syosset Park’s will be five months.

“We’re going through extraordinary steps to give the community the chance to vet a large and impactful project, but one we hope will be here to benefit the community for a long time,” Davis told The Point.

Town officials said that despite the lengthy comment period, and the need for a new review, they are optimistic this part of the process will be completed by the end of the year. And Davis said he’s confident the independent review will assuage the community’s concerns.

Davis added that the Syosset Park developers are in it for the long haul.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Davis said. “We’re going to be long-term neighbors and partners here.”

Randi F. Marshall