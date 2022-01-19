TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Opinion

The Point: Post-Election Day fundraising

Then-Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini during a

Then-Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini during a debate with Rebulican candidate Ray Tierney in Hauppauge on Oct. 7, 2021. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Mark Chiusano
Print

Tim Sini’s reelection bid for Suffolk DA is over, but fundraising for it does not appear to be.

In a Tuesday email to supporters, Sini ally and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a Jan. 31 event at the Stonebridge Country Club in Smithtown with all proceeds going to Tim Sini for DA "to aid the committee in outstanding obligations."

Sponsorship levels are set to range from $100 for an individual ticket, up to an eye-popping $10,000 to be an event chair.

Sini’s bid for another term as DA was foiled by Ray Tierney, but Bellone cited his former deputy county executive and police commissioner’s "years of public service" and "incredible work for Suffolk County" to encourage generosity from donors.

Sini did not respond to The Point’s questions about the event, including the level of campaign debt he may be carrying. New campaign finance filings posted Tuesday did not include a notation of unpaid bills, though the filings did show a negative end-of-period balance as well as big recent payments of tens of thousands of dollars for TV ads and other services. The expensive campaign saw Sini raising and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars overall.

The fundraiser invitation does not hint at what may be next for Sini or Sini’s campaign account, beyond praising his time in office: "The lives he has saved, the wrongful prisoners he has freed, and the communities he has served will leave a lasting impact for years to come."

/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano
By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Columns

People talk before the start of a rally
Young: Tough debate over teaching racial issues
Authorities escort a hostage out of the Congregation
Marshall: The hate that always walks among us
An 8-year-old boy receives a COVID-19 shot. Instead
Dobie: Refusing to see our world of gray
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Janison: The newly elected play to the base
Monoclonal antibody drugs, which can prevent mild COVID
Young: Racial politics and COVID responses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, third from
Marshall: A Bronx fire is a warning for everyone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?