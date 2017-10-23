Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

Candidates have a lot to say

The Newsday editorial board is deep into endorsement season leading up to Election Day on Nov. 7. Each day, we are interviewing as many as four sets of candidates, as well as individuals, who are running for 63 local offices, not including judicial races. We learn a lot from these interviews, and we’ll share interesting tidbits here in The Point.

Suffolk County candidates have been coming in with some creative ideas for water conservation.

Legis. Al Krupski, whose 1st District spans the North Fork and Riverhead, said he’s seeing many more “second career” residents who want to start agricultural businesses. They’re making cheese, raising small poultry, brewing beer and growing barley to supply independent breweries.

Krupski, who says he’s the first farmer to serve on the Suffolk legislature, is working on a plan to re-use the water from these operations. Instead of being flushed into the sewer system to be treated as wastewater, this relatively clean “gray water” can be used to irrigate crops. Because it’s rich in nitrogen, it might reduce the need for fertilizers.

The Riverhead Sewer District has been similarly recycling nitrogen-rich water — in this case, treated wastewater — to irrigate the county-owned Indian Island Golf Course that abuts the treatment plant.

Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman told the editorial board that the Indian Island “fertigation” has worked well enough that he’s inspired to recommend it for The Hills at Southampton, a controversial proposed golf and residential community in East Quogue.

Anne Michaud