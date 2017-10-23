Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.
The Newsday editorial board is deep into endorsement season leading up to Election Day on Nov. 7. Each day, we are interviewing as many as four sets of candidates, as well as individuals, who are running for 63 local offices, not including judicial races. We learn a lot from these interviews, and we’ll share interesting tidbits here in The Point.
Suffolk County candidates have been coming in with some creative ideas for water conservation.
Legis. Al Krupski, whose 1st District spans the North Fork and Riverhead, said he’s seeing many more “second career” residents who want to start agricultural businesses. They’re making cheese, raising small poultry, brewing beer and growing barley to supply independent breweries.
Krupski, who says he’s the first farmer to serve on the Suffolk legislature, is working on a plan to re-use the water from these operations. Instead of being flushed into the sewer system to be treated as wastewater, this relatively clean “gray water” can be used to irrigate crops. Because it’s rich in nitrogen, it might reduce the need for fertilizers.
The Riverhead Sewer District has been similarly recycling nitrogen-rich water — in this case, treated wastewater — to irrigate the county-owned Indian Island Golf Course that abuts the treatment plant.
Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman told the editorial board that the Indian Island “fertigation” has worked well enough that he’s inspired to recommend it for The Hills at Southampton, a controversial proposed golf and residential community in East Quogue.
Making America great again
- The Environmental Protection Agency has removed dozens of resources from its website that help local governments fight climate change, as well as the words “climate change.” Perhaps the Defense Department should remove all online references to war to see whether that goes away.
- The borough hall in Madison, N.J., discovered recently that the bust of Napoleon in a second-floor corner was a genuine Rodin. The Nassau and Suffolk county legislative buildings don’t have any Rodins, but they do have their share of busts.
- The five living former presidents gathered over the weekend to raise money for hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and, yes, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Now there’s an example of trying to make part of America great again.
- President Donald Trump will have lunch with House Republicans on Tuesday to talk about policy. We’ll have to see whether whatever Trump tells them lasts until dinner.
- The World Health Organization appointed Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe as goodwill ambassador. Then the WHO rescinded the appointment. Gee, it couldn’t be because Mugabe presided over the collapse of his country’s health care system and as ambassador would be in position to spread his brand of corruption and human rights abuses?
- With a proposed GOP tax cut without corresponding cuts in spending ready to explode the deficit, White House Office of Management and Budget Director and budget hawk Mick Mulvaney said, “It’s difficult I think to cut spending in Washington.” What a difference it makes when you’re the one in charge.
- The new director of the EPA’s toxic chemical unit forced a rewrite of a rule that will make it more difficult to track perflourooctanoic acid, or PFOA, a possible carcinogen found in some wells in Yaphank. So what’s the bigger surprise: That Nancy Beck’s former job was at the American Chemistry Council, the main trade association of the chemical industry, or that she’s from Oyster Bay?
- GOP Sen. Lindsay Graham says the Trump administration has “a blind spot on Russia I still can’t figure out.” That’s OK, Lindsay. Bob Mueller is working on it.
