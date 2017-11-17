Happy Friday from The Point! Know someone who would like this newsletter? Send them this link to subscribe.

Daily Point

A brief quiz (it’s not that hard)

1. What county board of elections is considered the worst in New York State for timely reporting of results?

2. Where is the next likely stop on the public payroll for ousted Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino when he leaves office at year’s end?

Congrats, you guessed it — the biggest honeypot of all, the Nassau County Board of Elections, where both parties have equal budgets to watch over the other, is being talked about as the spot for Santino. The agency pays well, and Santino, who earned $160,000 in 2016, has the right resume. He was a top party leader before becoming supervisor two years ago.

Right now, the GOP commissioner is Louis Savinetti, an Oyster Bay operative, whose 2016 salary was $177,987. His GOP deputy is Carol Busketta, who took home $164,367. Public records show Busketta first took a job at the board of elections in 1974; Savinetti started in 1980. One of them is considered likely to retire in the near future.

Busketta, in a 1993 New York Times story, defended Nassau’s late reporting of results because of its meticulous approach to gathering returns on election night. Santino can continue the tradition.

But if he gets a BOE spot, it won’t be without some controversy in the party. An email being circulated by an angry Hempstead town leader blames Santino for the devastating defeat and says “no soft landing” for Santino until others get jobs. Town and county workers fearful of being let go are beseeching GOP elected officials and party leaders to find them new work. But there are few other landings, never mind soft ones. The Democratic victors promise to keep good workers who perform essential services regardless of party affiliation, but there will still be hundreds of people looking for jobs.

Hempstead was the mother lode of patronage. Republicans still control the Nassau County Legislature, but that’s just a handful of spots and most are already filled. The GOP still controls the Town of Oyster Bay, but that’s not really the same tribe and the town is deeply in the red.

OK, one last question: When will the Nassau County Board of Elections discover the internet and those newfangled things called laptop computers?

Rita Ciolli