Daily Point

Wheels up on congestion pricing

In a pair of conference calls Friday morning, members of the Fix NYC panel tasked with coming up with a congestion-pricing plan, and then a group of advocates on transit and the environment, among others, tried to explain and analyze a proposal that would institute a fee system to fund mass transit and reduce traffic.

Everyone from former Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer to New York City business advocate Kathryn Wylde to Riders Alliance director John Raskin participated. The sole participant with ties to Long Island was real estate developer Scott Rechler. Fix NYC member and Long Island Association chief executive Kevin Law was not on the call.

Had he been, he might’ve been asked: What’s in it for Long Island?

The panel’s proposal would charge for driving anywhere below 60th Street in Manhattan. The fee? An odd-seeming $11.52 — so arrived at because it’s double what commuters with E-ZPass pay for one-way trips on the Midtown Tunnel and Throgs Neck Bridge. Since drivers are charged in both directions on those crossings, a one-time zone fee would cover it all.

Those who try to snake over to the 59th Street Bridge, or the Brooklyn Bridge, could avoid paying for the trip if they head right to the FDR Drive and don’t enter the zone, even if they might have to sit in traffic.

The money would go to a dedicated Metropolitan Transportation Authority revenue stream — but dedicated to NYC Transit subways and buses, not the LIRR.

In the original proposal from the transit group Move NY, Long Islanders got a piece of the pie, as the plan suggested lower tolls for the Throgs Neck, Whitestone, Verrazano and RFK bridges. In a statement Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo suggested that reducing those tolls should be part of any approved plan.

But the Fix NYC proposal, which doesn’t change bridge tolls at all, doesn’t even throw a bone to Nassau and Suffolk residents.

Members of the Fix NYC panel said Friday that LIRR improvements like East Side Access and the third track will help, adding that the zoned pricing wouldn’t start until at least 2020. And, they noted, Long Islanders could expect two additional potential perks:

First, with more money going to the subways, there could be a larger pot for the LIRR to get dollars from.

Second, if the plan works as it should, there would be fewer cars on the road.

A trouble-free trip on the LIRR, or a traffic-free trip on the roads?

Start dreaming.

Randi F. Marshall