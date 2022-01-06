TODAY'S PAPER
The Point: Suozzi pitches campaign for governor

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) plans statewide telephone town halls as part of his gubernatorial campaign. Credit: AP / John Minchillo

By Randi F. Marshall randi.marshall@newsday.com @randimarshall
Don’t be surprised if you get a call from Rep. Tom Suozzi sometime next week.

Suozzi has been holding telephone town halls across the state, breaking New York into seven regions, inviting Democratic voters to hear from him and to ask questions or raise issues.

But Suozzi’s effort isn’t directed only at his own constituents in CD3. Instead, these calls are about his campaign for governor, which has heated up as he increasingly targets Gov. Kathy Hochul on crime and other issues.

On tap Thursday night: Parts of Brooklyn and Queens, with CD5, CD6, CD7, CD8 and CD9 participating. Voters received a robocall from Suozzi Wednesday night inviting them to the call. The meeting will be live, with Suozzi answering questions in real time.

Long Island voters will get their chance next week, on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

During Suozzi’s first session last month with Western New York and the Southern Tier, more than 5,000 people participated.

In a tweet Thursday, Suozzi said he’d "answer your questions about my campaign and will discuss my plan to fight COVID, lower taxes and crime, improve our schools, & my vision for the future of NY."

Randi Marshall is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

