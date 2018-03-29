Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! There will be no newsletter on Friday. Enjoy your seder and Easter!

Tales of a special election

The daily doses of alleged corruption, both bold and petty, emanating from the trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto are causing agita in the Nassau GOP. The party is worried that the revelations will hurt its chances in a special election on April 24.

When Assemb. Thomas McKevitt was elected to the better-paying job of a Nassau County legislator in November, there was no doubt that the 17th Assembly District would be filled by another Republican. After all, the district is the heart of the Republican power base — communities like Seaford and East Meadow — and the party has a 5,000-voter registration advantage there.

The GOP nominated John Mikulin, a deputy town attorney for Hempstead and president of the Island Trees Library Board, someone who has paid his dues and is ready to move up the party chain. However, with meager dollars in GOP coffers, dissent over the party’s loss of Hempstead Town, dissatisfaction with GOP chairman Joseph Mondello, and split loyalties to his likely successor, Joseph Cairo, the ground organization could be weak.

The party has given Mikulin $5,000 and will make some robocalls, but it wants to hoard other resources for fall state legislative races, a party insider told The Point.

Democrat Matthew Malin, 25, of Seaford, who ran for McKevitt’s seat in 2016, doesn’t have much of a track record, but he is hitting the corruption issue hard.

Democrats aren’t spending a dime. Should Malin pull off an upset, his victory would be an unmistakable canary in the coal mine for this fall. Such a win would be a combination of Republicans staying home and the Democratic resistance coming out. And the resonance of the corruption issue in the county.

Rita Ciolli