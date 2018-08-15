Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point A Hamptons hot dog President Donald Trump will do as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo implored him this week, but out of serendipity. As Trump headed to a Utica rally and fundraiser for Rep. Claudia Tenney on Monday, Cuomo released a lengthy and sarcastic welcome home to Trump, listing all the sights and experiences he wanted the president to take in around the Empire State. The suggestions included meeting with immigrants and refugees in Utica; visiting Seneca Falls, where women fought for equal rights; and checking out the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, “constructed by the men and women of organized labor.” And, Cuomo said, “I urge you to visit the beautiful Long Island beaches and thriving marine economy that are threatened by your administration’s reckless proposal to drill off our shores. In New York, we are advancing the strongest environmental program in the nation, and we say no way, no how to your continued assault on our planet.” Trump will, in fact, visit Long Island Friday. The president will attend a roundtable expected to raise $3 million at the home of Howard Lorber, a Manhattan developer and executive chairman of Nathan’s Famous Inc. who has been close to Trump for decades. Accompanying the president to the event will be the local member of Congress, Lee Zeldin, but the visit isn’t to bolster any one member but rather a share between the Republican National Committee and Trump 2020, the typical late summer stop at the Hamptons ATM. Lane Filler

Talking Point Grechen Shirley rides the wave Democrats celebrated another boundary-breaking primary night on Tuesday when a transgender woman won a gubernatorial contest in Vermont, and both a black woman in Connecticut and a Somali-American woman in Minnesota won congressional nominations in left-leaning districts. That’s the kind of fresh-blood success that Amityville’s Liuba Grechen Shirley is pitching in the first video ad of her campaign against Rep. Peter King. The ad, released online Wednesday, focuses on Grechen Shirley as a mother running for office, noting that it’s “really hard” to campaign with two young kids and a husband who works full time. The ad then celebrates her successful petitioning of the Federal Election Commission, which in May allowed her to use campaign funds for child care, potentially opening the door for other candidates to do the same. The tightly edited ad was produced by Win Media, which has created work for other new progressive favorites like New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, Pennsylvania lieutenant governor hopeful John Fetterman, and Randy “Iron Stache” Bryce of viral video fame. Bryce, who is running for retiring Rep. Paul Ryan’s seat in Wisconsin, won his own primary on Tuesday night. The Grechen Shirley ad mentions the many representatives who are millionaires and cites a need for “more working people in office,” but the introductory look at the first-time candidate spends more time on boundary-breaking than the campaign’s other left-leaning priorities. Watch the nearly three-minute video here. A Grechen Shirley spokeswoman says the campaign will do a 30-second version of the ad for TV. Mark Chiusano

