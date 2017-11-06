Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

What’s in a name?

As the last order of business in its October meeting, Stony Brook University’s oversight and advisory body approved a resolution to rename the Stony Brook School of Medicine. The new name would be the Renaissance School of Medicine, after the East Setauket hedge fund.

The reason? Years of donations to Stony Brook from Renaissance employees: more than $500 million starting in 1982. In roughly the last six years, more than 2,500 gift transactions had been recorded from 111 Renaissance employees. Renaissance founder James Simons, of course, has long been a major Stony Brook backer.

But the renaming raised some eyebrows thanks to Simons’ political opposite: Renaissance’s longtime top executive, Robert Mercer, a major backer of President Donald Trump. Mercer announced last week he would step down from his executive and board positions at Renaissance to blunt a backlash from clients of the $50 billion fund because of his views. He also sold Brietbart Media to his daughters.

Members of the North Country Peace Group that has been protesting Mercer, a Long Island neighbor, were surprised at Stony Brook’s action. The Three Village-area activist association has been trying to raise the alarm about what it saw as the surprise renaming, says group member Myrna Gordon.

Despite Mercer trying to distance himself from the fund, Gordon still doesn’t think the company, which the U.S. Senate concluded in 2014 had failed to pay more than $6 billion in taxes, should get its name on a state institution.

“We try to do what we believe is in the best interest of the university,” said Kevin Law, chairman of the Stony Brook advisory body and president of the Long Island Association. Law said the renaming now goes to the SUNY Board of Trustees, which he expected would take up the matter before the end of the year or early next year.

The peace group plans to lobby the trustees, a new front in their Mercer fight.

