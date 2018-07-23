Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subsciber? Click here.

Daily Point

New Belmont twist

A group of community leaders, activists and local residents is calling for a state-funded environmental review of the proposed development at Belmont Park.

The Belmont Park Community Coalition, led by community activist Tammie Williams, has suggested that a new study — funded by state taxpayers and conducted by an organization that the coalition would vet — is necessary to establish a “truly independent assessment of the project.”

But an Empire State Development spokeswoman told The Point that the environmental impact study underway at Belmont already is “an independent analysis.” That process, in which the state or locality chooses the consultants, and developers cover any expenses related to a project they hope to build, is typical for state and local projects like this one.

The Belmont Park development team, which includes Sterling Project Development, the New York Islanders and Oak View Group, put $1 million into an escrow account when they won the bid to build at Belmont. The group will replenish that account as necessary, according to Empire State Development officials. The environmental firm conducting the study, AKRF, was chosen by the state.

Even at the Nassau Hub, where the Lighthouse Project never came to fruition, developers spent as much as $15 million on reports, studies and consultants. More recently, Oyster Bay residents called for an independent study of Syosset Park at the former Cerro Wire site. That, too, will be paid for by the development team.

But the Belmont Park Community Coalition isn’t buying it. Spokesman Aubrey Phillips told The Point he distrusts the independence of the study, which is “being paid for by people who need a particular outcome.”

Of course, their demands that the state conduct the study means it would be led by Belmont’s biggest cheerleader — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who certainly wants a particular outcome.

Randi F. Marshall