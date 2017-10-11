Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Real Divorces of Long Island

The glamorous wedding of Alfonse D’Amato to Katuria Smith at Oheka Castle in 2004 has devolved into a bitter divorce and struggle for custody of their two young children. In a prenuptials interview with Newsday at the time, the happy couple refused to say whether there was prenuptial agreement, but they did say they had no plans to raise a family.

On Tuesday, the former U.S. Senator won the right to keep the case in Nassau County State Supreme Court, successfully beating back his wife’s efforts to have it heard in Manhattan because D’Amato has too much sway with Long Island judges.

Smith, who was a high-power attorney before she married D’Amato, carried into court a clip of a Newsday editorial, “A Disturbing Expose of Patronage Politics,” as evidence that his political influence reached into the bench. The 2015 editorial lamented the cronyism among D’Amato, Gary Melius, the owner of Oheka Castle, and Steven Schlesinger, who until his travails over his influence in Nassau County Surrogate’s Court tightly controlled who got the nominations and endorsements for judgeships in the county.

As soon as Judge Matthew Cooper dismissed Katuria Smith D’Amato’s motion, Schlesinger burst from the spectator section into the well of the courtroom to give his Oheka poker buddy a big bear hug. As the judge went ballistic about the lack of decorum, Smith’s attorney, Joseph De Simone, grabbed the editorial from his client, telling the judge that this was exactly the outsized arrogance and influence he warned the court about.

According to a story about the proceedings on the New York Post website, Cooper then said, “This gentleman, uninvited by the court, walks in as if he owns this court and goes into the well, up to the counsel table, and starts hugging the senator.” Schlesinger apologized.

Smith may have lost this round, but she made her case about that certain Nassau County “own this court” swagger.

Rita Ciolli