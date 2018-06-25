Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you this newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

Immigration issue hits home turf

Immigration is a tricky political issue in Nassau County . . . until it isn’t.

Monday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Rep. Thomas Suozzi toured MercyFirst in Syosset, where eight children taken from their parents recently after crossing the border were sent to be cared for.

The idea for the event came from Curran’s staff, who reached out to Suozzi. MercyFirst is a facility operated by the Sisters of Mercy. It currently provides shelter to 116 children ages 6 through 12. Some are U.S. citizens, some are unaccompanied minors who crossed the border without their parents, and some of the newest arrivals came with their parents but were separated when the Trump administration started arresting adults for seeking asylum.

On Monday, Suozzi and Curran were able to tour the facility and talk to staff. Actually speaking to the children to hear their individual stories requires permission from the Department of Health and Human Services, and a request must be filed two weeks in advance, which the county has now done.

During her election race last year, Curran was assailed by her opponents for accepting support from groups they painted as sympathetic to immigrants here illegally, including Make the Road Action, the Long Island Progressive Coalition, the Working Families Party and the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ.

Republican opponent Jack Martins’ campaign went to great lengths in its advertising to connect Curran to murderous MS-13 gang members in the minds of voters. And illegal immigration continues to be a contentious issue in Nassau.

But not so much when it comes to forcibly separating small children from their parents.

“She is a mother,” county spokesman Mike Martino said of Curran, “and this is an issue that has really touched her. She wanted to go and see MercyFirst for herself, and she wants to go back soon to talk to the kids and see how they’re doing.”

Lane Filler