Even as budget negotiations in Albany continue, and Nassau County officials don’t yet know whether they’ll get any state funding for the Nassau Hub, they’re attempting to restart the effort to develop the site.

The county’s Hub task force will hold its first meeting in early April, county officials told The Point. The task force is made up of economic development advocates, union officials, business leaders and others, and led by Evlyn Tsimis, Nassau deputy county executive for economic development, and Adam Haber, Hempstead Town’s executive assistant of economic development.

The task force includes Francesca Carlow of the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce, Kevin Law of the Long Island Association, John Durso of the Long Island Federation of Labor, Richard Guardino of the Long Island Regional Planning Council, Cara Longworth of Empire State Development, Dave Kapell of the Rauch Foundation, and Stuart Rabinowitz of Hofstra University.

County officials hope the state budget will help push Hub redevelopment by including funds for bus-rapid transit and pedestrian bridges at the site, along with a decision on what to do with $50 million in state money originally meant for plans that would have brought the Feinstein Institute there. That pot likely will be split between Feinstein and the Hub.

The task force plans to invite Syosset developer Ed Blumenfeld and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Nassau Coliseum’s operator, to present their ideas for the property, county officials said. As part of a settlement of a lawsuit between Blumenfeld and developer Bruce Ratner, Blumenfeld earned the right to develop the Coliseum property. On Monday, Blumenfeld and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment said they have a vision for the property — one that includes dining, entertainment, recreation and housing.

Now, how many times have we heard that before?

Randi F. Marshall